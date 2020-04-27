WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.

"As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis," Pelosi said in a pre-recorded video posted Monday by the Biden campaign. She added that he is “a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science, and the confidence to act upon it.”

In the video, Pelosi touched on Biden's experience in several additional areas including health care, gun violence and the economy.

"Joe Biden brings values and integrity to work everyday, because he never forgets his roots." Pelosi said. "Elections are about the future. Now more than ever, we need a forward looking battle-tested leader who will fight for the people."

Ahead of the 2020 election, Pelosi's priority has been to help vulnerable freshman Democrats win re-election in November.

Pelosi becomes the latest Democratic leader to endorse Biden. President Barack Obama and former presidential contender and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also provided recent endorsements.

Biden's next major decision will be to choose a running mate. Previously, during a CNN Democratic debate on March 15, Biden committed to choosing a female vice presidential nominee.

Several women are speculated to be in consideration including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Former Georgia House Speaker Stacey Abrams.