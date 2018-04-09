An Imperfect Union brings together two people on opposite sides of an issue to work on a project in their community. Watch full episodes on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 9pm ET.

Aleta

Aleta Ledendecker grew up going to church. Even if her parents didn’t always attend, they made sure their children were sitting in the pew on Sunday morning.

However, it didn't take long before Aleta started to question her faith.

“If God is all powerful and all good, how does he let so many bad things happen? And if he’s not all powerful and not all good, then why should he be worshipped?" Aleta asserted. "It was too many contradictions that I couldn’t live with."

She was confirmed in church, a major rite of passage in many faiths for teenagers, but never returned to her faith after the ceremony. Now, Aleta proudly wears the title of atheist, a label she admits isn’t always well-received.

“A lot of people don’t know that they know atheists. And I think it’s good for them to rub shoulders with them and see that we’re good people. That we’re not evil,” she said.

The Knoxville, TN resident spent decades as a Montessori teacher, but in her retirement Aleta invests her time leading the East Tennessee chapter of the "Freedom from Religion Foundation." The group's mission is to promote nontheism and protect the separation of religion from government rule. One of Aleta's biggest battles came earlier this year, when the state passed a new law requiring the phrase “In God We Trust” to be posted in all public schools.

Aleta is still actively trying to change the law.

“You’re marginalized. You’re put into a less privileged group from those who have that religion. School is supposed to be a place where you feel a part of the community."

Mallory

Ask Mallory Leonard what guides her life and she’ll be quick to answer. The wife and mother of four says it's her strong faith in God.

“Believing in what you can’t see and knowing there’s a higher being. It’s what my life revolves around,” Mallory said.

Mallory’s devotion to a higher power wasn’t always there. Unlike Aleta, she didn’t grow up in church, but a series of personal struggles years ago left her searching for comfort and meaning.

“I was a single mother. I had left an abusive relationship. I was living in an apartment on my own, juggling bills and not getting child support,” she said. God and her church community, she says, were the reason she was able to get her life back on track.

Mallory and her husband just recently moved their family to Tennessee - one of the main arteries of the "Bible belt."

With her children in public schools, she was happy to hear the new law placing “In God We Trust” in schools would serve as a reminder every time her kids walked through the doors.

“I loved hearing that there would be something for my kids to read when they were walking into school. That they’re not leaving all of that behind, that they’re not going into this world that is dark."

The Meeting

Aleta and Mallory met for the first time at Lonsdale Park in Knoxville. Their goal was to throw an impromptu party for the neighborhood kids, complete with a piñata, free school supplies and a balloon twister.

The women connected quickly on their love for children. As Mallory shared a story of her kids being bullied when they moved to a new school in Tennessee, Aleta asked if she thought the “In God We Trust” law would open up the door for non-Christian children to be harassed and bullied.

