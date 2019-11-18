Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.

According to local media reports, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed three people were killed in the Monday morning shooting. Duncan Police confirmed the deceased were one female and two males. Police said a handgun was found on the scene, but provided no further updates.

Aerial footage showed that the investigation seems to be focused on the parking lot outside the store.

The Duncan Banner reported that the Duncan Police Department confirmed that the suspect in the shooting was among the three dead. The newspaper also reported that the local district attorney confirmed the scene was contained and not an active shooter situation.

Photos from the scene showed several Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicles in the parking lot.

The store is located about 90 minutes south of Oklahoma City. Walmart said none of its employees were involved in the shooting. Spokesperson LeMia Jenkins told the Associated Press the incident was “an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation.” Jenkins also said the store was not evacuated.

