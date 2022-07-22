Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after jailed person found dead in Pasco

The county Coroner’s Office determined that Valenzuela’s death was caused by a lethal methamphetamine intoxication.

PASCO, Wash. — Deputies said Faviola Valenzuela was arrested by Pasco police officers on March 12, for alleged destruction or removal of property and wasn’t cooperative during the booking process, KEPR-TV reported.

Deputies physically moved Valenzuela as she resisted their efforts to secure her in an observation holding cell.

Deputies said Valenzuela was later found unresponsive in the cell and died despite efforts by first responders.

After a preliminary investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found that the deputy was not following proper protocol at the time. The deputy was fired the next day. The deputy’s name wasn’t released.

A formal internal investigation is being done to determine if other employees violated polices or established protocol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

