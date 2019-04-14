A quartet of newcomers in movie theaters couldn't shake "Shazam!" from the top spot, as the superhero comedy led the box office for the second straight weekend with an estimated $25.1 million in ticket sales.

Lionsgate's "Hellboy" remake has been expected to vie with "Shazam!" on the weekend. But on the heels of terrible reviews, it flopped with $12 million.

That allowed the body-swap comedy "Little" to move into second place with a strong $15.5 million opening. The film stars 14-year-old Marsai Martin, along with Regina Hall and Issa Rae.

The animated Laika Studios release "Missing Link" disappointed with a $5.8 million debut. The college romance "After" opened with $6.2 million.