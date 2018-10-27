A shooter opened fire during a baby naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing several people and wounding six others including four police officers.

"It's a very horrific crime scene. One of the worst that I've seen," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, describing what he saw in the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Hissrich did not name the shooter, who was taken to the hospital, but a law enforcement official identified the suspect to the Associated Press as Robert Bowers and said he is in his 40s. The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A bomb squad went through the scene and there's no evidence of any further threats. The FBI is taking the lead as this is considered a hate crime and now under federal investigation.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system is treating multiple victims. Paul Wood, the chief communications officer for the hospital system, said the patients are receiving care at UPMC Presbyterian, but he would not say how many.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his sympathies on Twitter saying, "I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today."

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, President Donald Trump praised law enforcement and called the suspect in custody a "madman" and a "whacko." He also said that the country should "stiffen up laws" in regards to the death penalty and also proposed more protection inside the synagogue.

"If they had an armed guard inside, they could have stopped it immediately – maybe there wouldn’t have been anyone killed except him [the shooter]," he said.

Offering a different take, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, called the shooting an "absolute tragedy" in a statement that made reference to calls for tighter gun control laws.

"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life," Wolf said. "But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."

The Tree of Life Synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God's law, the "life cycle" and "how human-beings should care for the earth and one another," according to its website. Among its treasures is a "Holocaust Torah," rescued from Czechoslovakia.

The synagogue was founded 150 years ago and offers members a "traditional Conservative service with a modern sense of family" and shabbat service on 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, according to the Tree of Life's website.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are saying in separate statements on their Twitter pages that their "thoughts and prayers" are with all those affected by the shooting.

