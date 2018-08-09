Serena Williams has reached remarkable heights in her historic career, over and over again, but if she wins the US Open on Saturday, she will have officially outdone herself.

A year ago right now, she was in the hospital, having just given birth, undergoing her third surgery for blood clots and other complications, with one more operation yet to come, “literally fighting for my life,” she says.

Today, she is on the verge of winning her 24th career Grand Slam title, which would tie for the most ever won by anyone who has played the game of tennis. Should Serena defeat Naomi Osaka for the women’s singles title in New York in the final major tournament of the year, it will be the crowning achievement in a career that has already been deemed the greatest ever.

It will be the sports story of the year, no matter what happens the rest of the year.

And it will be one of the most meaningful moments in 2018 American culture: this great athlete, long-since having transcended sports, representing new mothers, women, girls, people of color – you name it -- Serena Williams standing alone, reveling in the glory and splendor that her talent and courage deserve, an American superhero rising to the occasion on her sport’s grandest U.S. stage.

USA Today Sports

After her semifinal victory, a reporter mentioned how remarkable this was.

Serena, taking it all in, couldn’t help but agree.

“Honestly, it is remarkable and I couldn’t have predicted this at all.”

It’s truly stunning. Today is the most competitive day in the history of women’s sports – until tomorrow. That goes for women’s tennis too, obviously. There are no gimmes in this sport. No one is handing Serena anything. She says her body still doesn’t feel quite right after the pregnancy. She isn’t young; she turns 37 in less than three weeks. And this is happening now? In just her seventh event back from maternity leave?

Come on. This is extraordinary.

Serena Williams of the United States runs in for a drive volley in her women's singles semi-final match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on Day Eleven of the 2018 US Open on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

She is heavily favored to defeat the upstart Osaka, to win that 24th major title at home, on U.S. soil, to feel the raucous cheers of the New York crowd wash over her. It’s all waiting for her.

But here’s the truly fascinating part: what might feel like the crowning achievement of a stellar career, the ultimate finishing act, actually just might be a stepping stone to more – to more tennis, more winning, more greatness.

“This is just the beginning of my return,” Serena said Thursday. “I’m still on the way up.”

Sports history? It's more than that. Let’s call this what it truly is: American history.

