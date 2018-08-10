Rose McGowan, one of the most vocal advocates of the #MeToo movement, now says the revolutionary reckoning that swept through Hollywood the past year is "bull."

McGowan, 45, helped spark the movement last fall by going on the record with sexual assault allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The actress said Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 1997 and blacklisted her career.

But days after the #MeToo movement's first anniversary, the "Scream" actress said Hollywood's battle against sexual assault in the entertainment industry is only skin-deep.

"It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better," McGowan said during an interview with The Sunday Times in the U.K. "I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.”

McGowan claimed she was shunned by the #MeToo community, frequently left out of the survivors’ brunches and campaign lunches, despite being one of the most outspoken members.

“I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them,” she said. "How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organizations have supported me?"

The "Charmed" alum vowed to never work in Hollywood again, adding that although she doesn't agree with President Donald Trump's politics, she does share something in common with his supporters.

“They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals – and they’re 100 percent right about that. It’s a bunch of faux liberals,” McGowan said. “It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”

McGowan doubled down on past criticism of Meryl Streep, calling it "literally impossible” for the Oscar-winning actress to be completely in the dark on Weinstein's predatory behavior.

The actress also renounced support of Hillary Clinton for the same reason.

On Twitter Wednesday, McGowan marked one year since coming forward with allegations against Weinstein on Twitter: "Today marks the anniversary of one of the hardest years of my life. It’s been a year of triggering for so many. I’m proud of us."

Today marks the anniversary of one of the hardest years of my life. It’s been a year of triggering for so many. I’m proud of us. Onwards. #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/B7gbeU0ndi — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 3, 2018

