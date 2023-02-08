'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

Jones was best known for his role as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us."

WASHINGTON — Ron Cephas Jones, the Emmy-winning actor who captured audiences as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us," has died. He was 66.

Jones' manager, Dan Spilo, said in an emailed statement the actor he died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

The actor had a double lung transplant in 2020 because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and spent nearly two months in a Los Angeles hospital.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the representative's statement read. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

"Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on 'This Is Us,'" the statement continued.

On “This Is Us,” Jones played William “Shakespeare” Hill, a biological father whose life is renewed through his relationship with the family of his son Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright," Brown said in his post. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿"

Jones played a more central role in the series' early seasons but appeared in some form in all six seasons of the show, which included time-jumping narratives offering recurring opportunities for its actors even after their characters' deaths.

Jones won two Emmy Awards for his role in the drama series in 2018 and 2020. In that same year, his daughter Jasmine won her first Emmy, making the pair the first-ever father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

He spent most of his career in the theater before and after “This Is Us,” returning to Broadway even after his transplant forced him to learn to breathe and walk again.

“My whole life has been the stage,” Jones said in a late 2021 interview with the The New York Times, in which he revealed he had quietly been suffering from respiratory problems since about the time he began on “This Is Us.”

“The idea of not performing again seemed worse to me than death,” Jones said.

His other television credits include "Law & Order," "Mr. Robot," "Truth Be Told " and "The Blacklist." Jones also starred in a series of films, including "Dog Days," "Venom" and "Across the Universe."