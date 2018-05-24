Harvey Weinstein is facing arrest in New York, according to reports published Thursday by the New York Times and the New York Daily News.

Weinstein will surrender to authorities Friday morning after an investigation into claims he sexually assaulted multiple women, the Times report said, citing two law enforcement officials.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a declaration filed on May 3 in the Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy proceedings that he had been advised that Weinstein was a "principal target" of an investigation being conducted by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.

Dozen of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from inappropriate comments to rape. Weinstein is under criminal investigation in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and London. He has not been charged with any crimes, though police in New York have said publicly previously that they believe there is enough evidence to make an arrest.

The sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Weinstein contributed to the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

