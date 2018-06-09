Burt Reynolds, the popular star of films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at 82, multiple news outlets have confirmed, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and CBS News.

With his devil-may-care attitude, a permanent twinkle in his eyes and his playful smile, the good-ole-boy Reynolds was the bankable major box office star of the 1970s and early '80s — with a string of box-office hits and unforgettably memorable appearances on the "Tonight Show" couch with his "dear friend," host Johnny Carson.

Reynolds was also well known for his personal dramas off the screen, his high-profile lost love with his "Smokey" co-star Sally Field and a messy divorce from actress Loni Anderson, a string of box office clunkers followed by well-chronicled financial problems.

Reynolds re-emerged last year for a personal movie "The Last Movie Star" which looked into the life of a faded movie star filled with regret and longing, an exaggerated version of the actor content to living a mostly quiet life in Jupiter, Florida.

"I've been very, very lucky through ups and downs. When you crash and burn, you have to pick yourself up and go on and hope to make up for it," Reynolds said in an interview in March with USA TODAY. "Along the way, I’ve met some wonderful people. And you always run into some jerks. But that would be the same if you were working for the Ford Motor Co.

"It’s a tough business. Very tough. But I always tried to leave a good impression wherever we shot, and I didn’t leave any buildings burning or anything," he added with a smile. "And I've had a good time through it all."

