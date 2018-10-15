The whirlwind romance of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson is over.

Multiple media outlets, including CNN and People, are reporting the split. The news was first reported by TMZ. Neither Grande, 25, nor Davidson, 24, have commented, but he deleted his Instagram account Sunday night.

Love blossomed for the pop star and the "Saturday Night Live" cast member after they met on "SNL," and they became engaged just weeks after making their relationship Instagram official in May. The two have been inseparable ever since, attending Aretha Franklin's funeral together and adopting a pet pig.

They were besotted instantly, Davidson told GQ.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,' " he recalled in an interview for the September issue. "She was calling my bluff."

Upping his game, "I sent her a picture (of engagement rings)," Davidson said. "I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.' "

The singer swooned over her latest love in a song titled "Pete Davidson," from her new album "Sweetener": "Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that."

