Amazon could split its second headquarters between two cities, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The paper reported Monday afternoon that instead of picking just one city for HQ2, Amazon will split its workforce evenly between two cities.

It's the latest surprise in the ongoing saga over the search for Amazon's second North American headquarters. In January 2018, the Seattle-based online retailer revealed its shortlist of 20 finalists, out of the 238 proposals it initially received from across the U.S. and Canada.

A person familiar with the company's plans told The Wall Street Journal that Amazon will put 25,000 employees in each city, instead of 50,000 in one.

While the company has yet to decide which two locations will land the equal parts of HQ2, the Wall Street Journal previously reported that there were "late-stage discussions" with Crystal City, Virginia, Dallas and New York City.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal a decision and announcement could come as soon as this week.

