Sony Music's RCA Records has decided to drop R. Kelly from its label following legal disputes, according to two reports.

Variety is reporting that a source told them the record company dissolved the relationship "responsibly" in order to avoid "legal ramifications." Variety also reports that R. Kelly was taken off the music label's website Friday morning.

The New York Times is also reporting that RCA Records has dropped the controversial artist after weeks of protests and a television documentary series that drew national attention.

R. Kelly faces accusations of sexual misconduct dating back to the mid-1990s after a woman said he was involved in a sexual relationship with her when she was 15.

He was charged with 21 counts of child porn after a videotape surfaced that prosecutors say showed him having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.