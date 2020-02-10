5 questions answered following President Trump, Melania COVID-19 diagnosis

What happens if Trump can't perform his duties? Who else may have been infected?

WASHINGTON — Following President Donald Trump's announcement Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19, here are some pressing questions going forward.

How severe are Trump's symptoms?

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide. He may develop more severe symptoms later or develop no symptoms at all.

What happens if Trump can't perform his duties?

While there is currently no evidence that Trump is seriously ill, the positive test raises questions about what would happen if he were to become incapacitated due to illness.

The Constitution's 25th Amendment spells out the procedures under which a president can declare themselves "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the presidency. If he were to make that call, Trump would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Pence would serve as acting president until Trump transmitted "a written declaration to the contrary."

The vice president and a majority of either the Cabinet or another body established by law can also declare the president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, in which case Vice President Mike Pence would "immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President" until Trump could provide a written declaration to the contrary.

Is Vice President Pence infected?

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning. Devin O’Malley, the press secretary for the vice president, tweeted, "this morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19."

"Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," he added.

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

Regardless, the aforementioned scenario about a possible transfer of power means the health of the 60-year-old is also top-of-mind. Beyond just the fact the pair are campaigning for a second term in office, the health of both the president and vice president is a national security issue.

This raises the question of whether next Wednesday's vice presidential debate between Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will be affected. While Pence may or may not be infected, making sure he remains healthy while Trump is in quarantine becomes paramount.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Is Joe Biden infected?

There was no immediate comment from the Biden campaign on whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at the debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols.

Trump's diagnosis may put the final two presidential debates in limbo. The standard quarantine period is 14 days. The next debate is Oct. 15, which is barely within that window. It's possible the debates could be done remotely, be postponed or be canceled altogether. Neither the two campaigns nor the Commission on Presidential Debates, which sponsors the events, had weighed in as of Friday morning.

Who else may have been infected?

Trump's announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday. Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, the person said.

It's not clear when Hicks was exposed or if she's at the start or end of the 14-day incubation period.

MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin tweeted a list of people who may have been in contact with Hicks in the 48 hours before the news of her diagnosis. They include all four of Trump's adult children and their families, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Alice Marie Johnson, the former federal prisoner who Trump pardoned.

7Ivanka Trump

8Jared Kushner

9Donald Trump Jr. (didn’t fly back)

10Kimberly Guilfoyle

11Eric Trump

12Lara Trump

13Tiffany Trump

14Derek Lyons

15Bill Stepien

16Jason Miller

17Kayleigh McEnany

18Gaby Hurt

19Dan Scavino

20Stephen Miller

(2/2) — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) October 2, 2020