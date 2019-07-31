SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor says he's chosen former Congress representative Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory's secretary of state. That post would put Pierluisi in line to be governor when Rosselló steps down this week — but he's unlikely to be approved by legislators.

Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter and said he would hold a special session on Thursday so legislators can vote on his nomination.

RELATED: Woman set to replace Puerto Rico governor rejects job

RELATED: Puerto Rico governor says he is resigning August 2

Rosselló has said he'll resign on Friday following massive protests in which Puerto Ricans demanded he step down.

Top legislators have already said they will reject Pierluisi's nomination because he works for a law firm that represents the federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances and say that's a conflict of interest.

Pierluisi represented Puerto Rico in Congress from 2009-2017.