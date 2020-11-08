WATCH LIVE: Trump 'surprised' Biden picked Kamala Harris as running mate

President Trump went over Harris' record and said she was 'nasty' in her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump is holding a press conference now at the White House.

While Trump did give a few updates about the fight against COVID-19, he weighed in on the news that Joe Biden has named California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the November election.

"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said, going over some of her record and the fact that Harris famously went after Biden over school busing in their first primary debate.

He added that he felt she was "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

On a radio interview Tuesday morning, Trump criticized Biden's vice presidential selection process, saying that some men are “insulted” by Biden's decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

Trump says an agreement has been reached with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate once it is approved.

The president encouraged colleges to go forward with college football after the Big Ten and PAC-12 announced they were going to postpone their seasons in hopes of playing in the spring due to the coronavirus. He also told players to stand during the national anthem, claiming -- without evidence -- that the NBA has seen a ratings decline after players kneeled during the anthem.