Powerball: Three $1M winners, jackpot rises to $590M

WASHINGTON — There were three million-dollar winners after Wednesday's $546 million Powerball drawing, but the jackpot will keep climbing.

Since no one matched all five white balls and the Powerball, the jackpot rises to $590 million for the next drawing on Saturday. Players in Florida, New York and Ohio matched all five but not the Powerball for a $1 million prize.

The lottery game hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was estimated at $280 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/5/23?

The winning numbers were 17-24-48-62-68, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?