Did anyone win the $454 million Powerball jackpot?

The lottery game's jackpot is inching closer to $500 million after a weeks-long winless streak.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two tickets snagged the $494 million Mega Millions prize Friday night — will the Powerball jackpot go next, or will it reach the half-billion mark?

The lottery game's jackpot is inching closer to $500 million after a weeks-long winless streak. An estimated jackpot of $454 million is up for grabs in Saturday night's drawing — $232.6 million if the winner chooses the more popular cash option.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 32-37-40-58-62 with the Powerball 15 and Power Play 5.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening are tiny at less than 1 in 292 million.

A near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize but chose to stay anonymous.

While Mega Millions has had several headline-making jackpots in recent years, Powerball says it holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016.

Powerball's current jackpot has a ways to go before it nears record status. Here's a look at the biggest U.S. jackpots ever, according to the Associated Press: