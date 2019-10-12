Howdy, cowbird. That’s the greeting you can give these Las Vegas pigeons as someone has attached little cowboy hats on top of their small bird heads.

While it’s not clear as to how these pigeons got the hats on their heads, Las Vegas resident Bobby Lee shared a video of the cowbirds wandering around outside to his Facebook page on December 5. Lee told Storyful he and his girlfriend were leaving his neighborhood and the only reason they could come up with for someone dressing up the birds, is that the rodeo is in town.

As of now, a pigeon advocate and rescue group called Lofty Hopes is concerned the cowboy hats may leave a negative impact on the pigeons. The group is working to track the birds down and remove the hats so the birds can retire their lassos and go back to their normal lives.

RELATED: 'Rare' cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other

RELATED: Famous dolphin reuniting with fisherman who rescued her 14 years ago

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter