Trump arraignment: Protests, counter-protests remain small Tuesday morning

New York’s ability to carry out safe, drama-free courthouse proceedings could be an important test case for other prosecutors conducting investigations into Trump.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Despite former President Donald Trump's fiery rhetoric surrounding his indictment by a New York grand jury and an increase in security around the courthouse where he faces arraignment, protests by both supporters and detractors remained relatively calm Tuesday morning.

Journalists reporting on the historic event often outnumbered the protesters outside the courthouse, the Associated Press reported.

Among those demonstrating in support of the former president were some of his fiercest congressional allies.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene organized a rally at a park near the courthouse Tuesday, but it was tough to hear her over the crush of reporters and protesters for and against Trump.

Like Greene, embattled Republican New York Rep. George Santos was showing solidarity with Trump, saying, “I want to support the president."

“I think this is unprecedented and it’s a bad day for democracy,” Santos told The Associated Press, suggesting that future prosecutors could target Biden and other presidents with other cases, which “cheapens the judicial system.”

The scenes around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will stand before a judge did not feature major unrest. Police tried to keep apart protesters supporting the former president and those opposing him by confining them to separate sides of a park near the courthouse using metal barricades.

One demonstrator hoisted a sign reading "Trump or death 1776 2024,” but others carried placards showed images of Trump in prison.

Video from the park near the courthouse showed small crowds of people, but many appeared to be passively standing around, without the chants or shouting that often accompany large protests.

ABC News reported "small verbal skirmishes" between protesters and counter-protesters, though nothing became heated to the point of police intervention.

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city was prepared for any trouble caused by the high-profile case.

“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking of coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

On his Truth Social page, Trump posted before the indictment was released that he expected to be arrested, and called on his supporters to rise up and protest when it happened.

The message invoked memories of the failed attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

In subsequent messages, Trump complained about what he said was a "KANGAROO COURT" in the heavily Democratic city.

New York’s ability to carry out safe and drama-free courthouse proceedings in a case involving a polarizing ex-president could be an important test case as prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington conduct their own investigations of Trump that could also result in charges. Those investigations concern efforts to undo the 2020 election results as well as the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.