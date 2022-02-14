Father of Parkland student killed in 2018 shooting climbs atop crane in DC

Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, says he tried to meet with Joe Biden in December, but the meeting never happened.

WASHINGTON — The father of one of the students killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting says he is sitting atop a crane in Washington, D.C.

Manuel Oliver, Joaquin Oliver's father, tweeted Monday morning a video of him wearing a hard hat and safety vest, showing the skyline of D.C. as he appears to stand on top of a crane.

In the video, Oliver says he's standing on the crane so the "whole world will listen to Joaquin."

According to WUSA-TV, Oliver dropped a banner from the crane calling on President Joe Biden to pass gun legislation.

"He has a very important message," Oliver continued in the video. "I asked for a meeting with Joe Biden a month ago. Never got that meeting. So now I'm back with Joaquin. Now you're going to have to [unintelligible]. Good luck with that. We'll see you in a bit.

"A lot of police presence down there, which is fine. But again, Happy Valentine's. To all of you from Joaquin Oliver."

Oliver tweeted earlier in the morning that he asked Biden in December for a meeting.

"Today GUAC is with me making he's [sic] own statement! So the whole nation can judge our reality. 150 feet high in front of the WH. Peaceful action. Police is on the ground!"

I was in DC on December asking to meet @POTUS . Today GUAC is with me making he's own statement! So the whole nation can judge our reality . 150 feet high in front of the WH. Peaceful action. Police is on the ground! pic.twitter.com/xwlvm2pGPi — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) February 14, 2022

Joaquin Oliver, 17, was one of 14 students and three staff members gunned down on Valentine's Day 2018.

On Monday, Biden released a statement on the four-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting urging Congress to act on gun control.

Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and urges the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.”

“Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Monday's anniversary of the deadly shooting of 14 students and three staff members.

Since the Parkland shooting, gun violence at schools has only risen. There were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, according to a tally last week by the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.