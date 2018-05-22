A New York judge has ruled that a 30-year-old man will have to move out of his parents' Syracuse-area home after they sued to evict him.

The case, which pitted Michael Rotondo against his parents, has made international headlines.

Mark and Christina Rotondo brought the case to court after their adult son, Michael, ignored several eviction letters from them over the past few months, Syracuse.com reported.

On Tuesday, Michael Rotondo argued before State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood that he was entitled to six months more time before moving out.

But Greenwood pointed to an appellate court decision ruling "that family members don't get special treatment absent rare circumstances," according to Syracuse.com.

The judge also asked adult protective services to check on the case.

Michael Rotondo called the ruling "outrageous" and said he planned to appeal the decision, WABC reported.

