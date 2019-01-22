NEW YORK — The Oscars still don't have a host, but on Tuesday morning, they'll at least have nominees.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will unveil nominations to the 91st Oscars on Tuesday morning at 8:20 a.m. EST from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The nominations, to be announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, will be livestreamed globally at Oscars.com, Oscars.org and on the academy's digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The Oscars this year are on on Sunday, February 24 on ABC. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

Watch the nominations live here:

Here is the list of the 2019 nominees. Keep checking back as the categories are filled in live.

Best Picture

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Leading Role

Directing

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Production Design

Costume Design

Film Editing

Foreign Language Film

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Original Score

Original Song

Visual Effects

Makeup and Hairstyling

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing