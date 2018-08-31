On the same day Arizona held memorial services for the late Sen. John McCain, a Twitter user posted a doctored image that appeared to threaten to shoot Meghan McCain as she wept over her father's casket.

By that night, Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain's husband, was blasting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for allowing the threatening post to stay up.

"Tell me why this is cool by you," Domenech wrote on Twitter, targeting Dorsey's online handle, @jack.

Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain's husband, posted this threatening image of his wife, asking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey why it wasn't taken down.

Screenshot, Twitter

The photo appears to be a doctored version of a photo taken Aug. 29 at a private memorial service at the Arizona Capitol. During the emotional service, Meghan McCain wept over the casket holding her father's body.

The edited image shows a pair of hands holding a semiautomatic handgun, clearly trained at the grieving woman's chest.

"America," the tweet accompanying the photo reads, "this ones for you."

In his later tweet, Domenech, publisher of conservative web magazine The Federalist, says that the threatening image had been online for half a day and "reported" more than 100 times, presumably meaning the tweet had been flagged for Twitter administrators.

Soon after, Domenech added another tweet, presumably also directed at Dorsey, "You should prepare an answer for the people pissed off at you. A hint: the entire committee."

Twitter's rules include a ban on “specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm” and “targeted harassment.”

In recent years, though, users have taken aim at Dorsey. The site is often criticized for widespread sexual harassment, rape threats and threats of violence. Four years ago, harassment directed at female gamers on Twitter morphed into an all-out scandal christened “Gamergate.”

Dorsey vowed last year to address the abuse, promising to go after hate groups, unwanted sexual advances and tweets glorifying violence.

It's unclear who is behind the @austindelafrog account that posted the image of shooting Meghan McCain.

Less than a half hour after Domenech posted his tweet, the account turned private.

Meghan McCain married Domenech in November 2017, several months after her father was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer. She is a host on the TV talk show "The View."

John McCain died Aug. 25. In the days after, Meghan, her mother, Cindy, and other family members have seen an outpouring of support online and across the country. Scores of Arizonans lined Phoenix streets Thursday to honor the late senator as a motorcade carrying his body passed.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved