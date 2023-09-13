Olivia Rodrigo reveals 2024 'GUTS' world tour date: Full list of cities, ticket info

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour, and she's bringing the next generation of pop talent — as well as a beloved '90s alt-rock band — with her.
In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders (fronted by the Pixies' Kim Deal), across a 57-date run.
The tour announcement Wednesday follows the release last week of Rodrigo’s highly anticipated and critically celebrated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It also comes a day after she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo's first-ever arena tour, kicks off on Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.
The singer will also sell a limited number of $20 (or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes and applicable fees) Silver Star Tickets in an attempt to make attending her concert more affordable. Those must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per purchase, and will allot seats located next to one another.
According to a press release, standard tickets will range from $49.50-$199.50 (plus taxes and fees) in the U.S.
Ticket registration for the tour is available now until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that gets them access to sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.
Registration for American Express Early Access is also open now through Sept. 17.
Olivia Rodrigo 'GUTS' World Tour - Full list of dates, cities
Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum