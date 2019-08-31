ODESSA, Texas — One suspect is in custody and police are searching for another after reports of multiple active shooters in Odessa, Texas, Saturday afternoon, according to the Midland Police Department. Police say there are "multiple gunshot victims."

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said Saturday that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle, The Associated Press reported. Authorities in Odessa, Texas, say the other shooter is believed to be driving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

Police believe two suspects were in two separate vehicles, one a gold/white small Toyota truck and the other a U.S. mail carrier truck, according to the Midland and Odessa police departments. MPD believes the suspects traveled to Home Depot and switched vehicles to a stolen mail van and the small Toyota truck.

The suspect in the mail truck has not been apprehended.

There appear to be multiple shooting locations, including Loop 250 in Midland. Police have asked drivers to stay off the road and stay inside.

Multiple areas were on lockdown, including UT Permian Basin.

All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.