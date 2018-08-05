New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who had positioned himself as a combatant of sexual harassment and abuse, resigned Monday after four women accused him of physical violence and illicit drug and alcohol use.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on Schneiderman, a fellow Democrat, to step down Monday night, citing a New Yorker article detailing allegations that Schneiderman has repeatedly slapped, choked and degraded women with whom he's been romantic.

Those allegations, recounted in an article posted Monday evening, were based on similar-but-separate stories from four women who had romantic relationships or encounters with the state attorney general.

All four accused Schneiderman of striking them in various forms, with at least three of them saying Schneiderman slapped them forcefully across the face, according to the article.

Two of the women — Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam — told their stories on the record, while a third spoke under the condition of anonymity and a fourth told her story to Manning Barish and Selvaratnam.

Manning Barish told The New Yorker she and Schneiderman had been clothed and getting ready for bed after drinking one night when he backed her to the edge of the bed before abruptly slapping and choking her.

"All of a sudden, he just slapped me, open handed and with great force, across the face, landing the blow directly onto my ear,” Manning Barish says.

After the most difficult month of my life-I spoke up. For my daughter and for all women. I could not remain silent and encourage other women to be brave for me. I could not... https://t.co/HvL5ech0RM — M Manning Barish (@MichelleBarish) May 7, 2018

In a statement, Schneiderman denied ever assaulting anyone.

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," he said in the statement. "I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is I line I would not cross."

