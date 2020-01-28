A National Public Radio reporter is being denied a seat aboard Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plane for a trip to Europe and Central Asia. The decision comes a few days after Pompeo lashed out at a different NPR reporter over an interview that included questions about Ukraine.

NPR says reporter Michele Kelemen hasn't been given a reason for being barred from the flight, and the State Department says it has no comment. But the State Department Correspondents' Association says it believes the decision indicates the State Department is retaliating against NPR.

In an interview aired on Friday, Pompeo responded testily when NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly asked him about Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The interview started with questions in regards to Iran. Then Kelly pivoted to Ukraine, specifically asking Pompeo about whether he felt he owed Yovanovitch an apology. Yovanovitch was removed from her position in the midst of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Pompeo claimed he had defended every State Department official. When Kelly pressed him and asked when he had specifically defended Yovanovitch, Pompeo declined to answer.

Early in the Ukraine segment, Pompeo said, "You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran. That's what I intend to do."

Kelly responded saying, "I confirmed with your staff last night that I would talk about Iran and Ukraine."

Kelly claims that after the interview, Pompeo cursed at her and challenged whether she could find Ukraine on an unmarked map. Ukraine is located in Europe, bordered by Russia to the east, Belarus to the North, Poland to the west, and Romania and the Black Sea to the south. Kelly, who holds a masters degree in European Studies from the University of Cambridge, says she pointed to Ukraine.

Kelly also claimed that she had cleared it with Pompeo's staff that she would ask about Ukraine, but that it would not be the primary focus of the interview.

In a statement the next day, Pompeo did not dispute about what happened after the interview. He did claim that Kelly lied in setting up the interview in the first place and then lied about keeping their post-interview discussion off-the-record. Kelly denied agreeing to go off the record.

The Washington Post reports it obtained emails that confirm Pompeo's staff was aware Kelly would ask about several topics but that she would spend a "healthy portion of the interview" on Iran.

Pompeo ended his scathing letter with, "It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine." It's not clear if that was a typo and Pompeo meant another country, or if he was suggesting Kelly pointed to Bangladesh on the map.

Bangladesh is in Asia, about 3,600 miles east of Ukraine.

NPR says it stands by Kelly's reporting.

"We can only conclude that the State Department is retaliating against National Public Radio as a result of this exchange," said Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department Correspondents' Association, via USA TODAY. He also reportedly said Kelemen was to act as the radio pool reporter, meaning she would send information to other radio reporters who were not on the trip

The Associated Press reports that Ben Wizner, director of the Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement: “The State Department cannot retaliate against a news outlet because one of its reporters asked tough questions. It is the job of reporters to ask the tough questions, not be polite company.”