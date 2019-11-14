The field for next week's fifth Democratic presidential debate is set. Ten will take the stage in Georgia on Wednesday night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

All appeared in the October debate, but two others who were seen last month will not be on the November stage: former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Castro did not meet the stricter requirements set by the Democratic National Committee to reach next week's debate.

O'Rourke dropped out of the race on Nov. 1.

Candidates are required to have at least 165,000 unique donors to qualify for the November debate. They also must receive either 3% or more support in at least four national or early-state polls — or receive 5% or more support in two early-state polls.

The requirements for the sixth debate on Dec. 19 are even tougher. Candidates must have at least 200,000 unique donors and a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. Candidates must also mark 4% in at least four national or early-state polls, or achieve 6% in two single-state polls in the early states. Polls must be released by approved pollsters between Oct. 16 and the deadline of Dec. 12.

As of Thursday, Biden, Buttigieg, Harris, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren are the only six who have qualified for December. Gabbard, Steyer and Yang have positioned themselves to possibly qualify, but have work to do in fundraising, polling or both over the next 28 days.

The field is in store for another shakeup for two soon. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is expected to join the field this week. Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg may also join the race, but he reportedly would skip the early state primaries.

Next week's debate also comes in the middle public impeachment hearings by the House of Representatives into President Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.