The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady's regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 — the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history.

RELATED: Tom Brady to make Bucs debut against Drew Brees at New Orleans; see Tampa Bay's full 2020 schedule

RELATED: New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule - dates, times and opponents

The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will debut on the Monday night, Sept. 21, with the Raiders facing Brees and the Saints.

All of the 32 teams released their schedules early Thursday evening, with the full 2020 list scheduled to be revealed by the league a bit later.

RELATED: Texans schedule: Houston faces Super Bowl champion Chiefs to open season

RELATED: Seattle Seahawks' schedule for next season announced

The Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl in a half-century last February, need baseball's Royals to move their game for Sept. 10, which now is part of a doubleheader two days earlier. The teams' stadiums share parking lots.

The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

RELATED: Jaguars release 2020 schedule

RELATED: Patriots reveal 2020 schedule, will open season vs. Dolphins

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.

“The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

RELATED: Carolina Panthers release 2020 NFL schedule

RELATED: Cleveland Browns' 2020 schedule unveiled; open at Ravens

The traditional Monday night doubleheader on opening weekend will have Pittsburgh at the New York Giants, which has a rookie head coach in Joe Judge, and Tennessee at Denver.

“The number one positive is we’re getting ready to play football, so that’s the biggest thing,” Judge said. “Once you get the schedule, it starts moving a little bit faster in your mind in terms of preparing for what’s in front of you.”

Top overall draft pick Joe Burrow and the Bengals start off against the sixth overall selection in April’s draft, Justin Herbert and the Chargers at Cincinnati. The Bengals also will face the other highly rated rookie quarterback Tua Tagavailoa and the Dolphins in Week 13.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL