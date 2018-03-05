Summer is just around the corner and women are beginning to fold away their jeans in preparation for the warmer weather.

But for those of you who prefer to wear jeans all year round, a simple $168 can buy you these “Extreme Cut Out” jeans by the Los Angeles based designer Carmar.

The relax fit, high rise jeans even boast pockets easily visible thanks to the “large statement cutouts" on the front and back, as described by the designer’s website.

Of course, people on Twitter had their own thoughts on this new fashion trend.

When you want to go to the beach but denim is life. #carmar https://t.co/Jun6E3Uhwq — Alistaire Ong (@MaybeAlistaire) May 1, 2018

These pockets are expensive! https://t.co/x0o4BdOFlc — denise szostek (@poppypennies) May 1, 2018

I guess it's like you want to show off but you got your jeans on... 😂😂😂 #WTF — BHARAT MAHESHWARI (@BharatMaheshw16) May 1, 2018

