NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air

NEW YORK — The NBC series “The Blacklist” is closing down.

NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its upcoming season, its 10th on the air. It will return for its final run of episodes on Feb. 26.

Spader has played the character Raymond Reddington, an FBI informant on old criminal colleagues. This last season, Reddington confronts “unparalleled danger” as some of those he's identified seek revenge, NBC said.

The show's 200th episode, a milestone in the often fleeting world of television, will air on March 19.

Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix are other regulars on “The Blacklist.”