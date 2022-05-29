Nancy Pelosi's husband arrested for DUI in California

Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked Sunday morning on charges related to driving while under the influence. His bail was set at $5,000

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to Napa County booking records.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night and booked into the Napa County jail in Northern California with two charges related to driving while intoxicated. His bail was set at $5,000.

While there is no mugshot of Pelosi available, the information provided by the booking logs matches up with descriptive features of the Speaker's husband.

His arrest was first reported by TMZ. Other outlets such as The Hill subsequently picked up on the report. A spokesperson for Pelosi told The Hill that she was not with her husband during the incident and would not be commenting further.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island over the weekend to deliver a commencement speech at Brown University. She did not mention the arrest in her remarks Sunday.

Paul Pelosi married Nancy in 1963, and has made a conscious effort to remain distanced from his wife's high-profile political career. He is the founder of Financial Leasing Services, an investment firm based out of San Francisco.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi share a home in the city, and she represents the district that encompasses San Francisco.

Nancy Pelosi's personal life made some headlines recently when San Francisco's conservative archbishop declared his parish would deny her Communion over her stance on abortion in the face of the leaked Supreme Court draft showing a likely overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Pelosi, a longtime Catholic, denounced the move on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.