Police are reporting a suspect is in custody after a shooting that caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

No other information has been released by authorities.

Pittsburgh television station KDKA-TV reports that the scene is still very much active with a big police presence.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf urged residents to stay away from the area, and asked the public to keep congregants and law enforcement in their prayers.

We are still learning details about the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh but it is a serious situation. @PAStatePolice are assisting local first responders. Please stay away from the area and keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

President Donald Trump says he's been monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.



