Police: 3 dead, at least 5 wounded in shootings at Michigan State University

The suspect was still at large on Monday night. Students were ordered to continue sheltering in place.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police say there are three confirmed deaths and at least five more people injured after a shooting at Michigan State University.

Some of the injured are suffering life-threatening injuries, leading hundreds of officers to sweep the campus in search of the gunman, who remained at large, police said.

Students were ordered to shelter in place for hours at the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The shootings began shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and also ocurred nearby at the student union, a popular gathering spot, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

He described the suspect as a short man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

Rozman said hundreds of officers from different agencies were on campus. He urged parents to stay away.

“I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. ... We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our campus and all of our students," Rozman said.

The five victims were taken to Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It’s all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Authorities announced late Monday that all campus activities would be canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students.