Like thousands of daughters around the United States, Meghan McCain celebrated her father, Sen. John McCain, on Sunday with a Father's Day message on social media.

As McCain, a six-term Arizona Republican, battles brain cancer, his daughter, a television commentator, has emerged as one of her ailing father's vociferous defenders against political critics.

Meghan McCain also has given the public an up-close view of the bond she has with her father through social media posts and photos, on her talk show, and in media interviews.

Their everyday moments together — sitting on a cabin deck, or side by side on an outdoor bench — often are the most poignant.

"Happy Fathers Day," she wrote on Twitter. "(Y)ou're the greatest father in the world. I love you more than I can ever say. Thank you for always giving me something to believe in."

Her tweet included an undated photo of she and her father that appears to have been taken in Arizona.

Happy Fathers Day ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ - you’re the greatest father in the world. I love you more than I can ever say. Thank you for always giving me something to believe in. 🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZszMMT6ggr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 17, 2018

McCain, 81, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year. He has been in Arizona since December, spending time at the family's retreat near Sedona.

Late Wednesday night, Meghan said on an Instagram video she had just talked with her dad, and he was doing "really good." A co-host of ABC's "The View," she said she flies back home to Arizona from New York City every other weekend to see her parents.

