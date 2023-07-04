Did somebody win the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot? It's unclear.

The jackpot had been growing since the last winner won a $476 million jackpot in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Adding to the excitement of Independence Day celebrations was the possibility of a massive windfall in the form of a $400 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, with a cash option of more than $206 million.

But Wednesday morning, it was unclear if there was a jackpot winner or not, with conflicting information posted to the Mega Millions website.

On the front page of the website, an announcement said a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Idaho. But on the same page, the jackpot prize, an estimated $427 million, was shown for the next drawing, indicating that nobody had won. Another ticket in Missouri reportedly picked all five numbers right, but didn't get the Megaplier, according to the info on the game's front page.

But on the winning numbers page, the Mega Millions numbers don't add up. On that page, it says nobody won the jackpot, and there were two $1 million tickets with all five numbers right but no Megaplier.

Ohio lottery officials also say they didn't have a winner on the 4th of July.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years.

Players must match all five white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the jackpot.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 4, 2023:

The winning numbers were 21-33-54-61-67, Mega Ball 12 and Megaplier of 3x.

What are the largest lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

The game's giant prizes come with miniscule chances of actually winning — winners overcome odds of roughly 1 in 302.6 million.