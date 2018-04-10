WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has taken a key procedural step to begin voting on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Republican leader filed a motion setting up a Friday vote on whether to limit debate on Kavanaugh and move forward.

A simple majority of 51 votes will be needed for Kavanaugh's nomination to advance. A final vote could come Saturday.

Senators delayed a vote on Kavanaugh so the FBI could conduct a background investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Kavanaugh denies the allegations. The Senate Judiciary Committee expected to receive the report from the FBI Wednesday evening.

A handful of Republicans and Democrats have not decided whether to support Kavanaugh. Their votes will likely decide whether he is confirmed.

