LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles church will pay off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for thousands of Southern California families.

Christian Assembly has purchased the debt for $53,000 and will pay it off for nearly 6,000 families in 28 neighborhoods. The church also says it will help the recipients repair their credit scores.

The church announced the Christmas gift in a video posted online Thursday.

“We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” co-lead pastor Tom Hughes said in the video.

