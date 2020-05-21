WASHINGTON — Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with the college admissions scandal, the Department of Justice announced Thursday morning.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, were scheduled to go on trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. They denied paying bribes and said they believed their payments were legitimate donations.

According a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts, Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of Loughlin’s plea agreement, she will be sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin's husband will be sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston.

The terms of the plea agreements are subject to the court's approval.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Actress Lori Loughlin, center, poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, and Isabella Rose Giannulli in 2019.(AP)

