Biden administration investing $161 Million for 'Landscape Restoration'

The money will focus on 21 "Restoration Landscapes" in 11 states, including Idaho.

IDAHO, USA — The Biden administration announced today that Department of the Interior will put $161 million towards ecosystem restoration on public lands as part of the presidents "Investing in America" program.

Idaho will receive $7.85 million for the east Idaho Rivers and Plains, $10 million for the Snake River Plain and $9.1 million for the Upper Salmon River.

“The pressures on our public lands – from invasive species, unprecedented wildfires, drought and increasing use – are being exacerbated by the climate crisis, degrading landscapes and impacting public uses. If we are going to ensure America’s public lands are available to everyone, we must invest in their health,” Secretary Deb Haaland said. “Through the President’s Investing in America agenda, we will increase the ability of public lands to provide clean water, habitat for fish and wildlife, opportunities for recreation, and other important benefits.”

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) picked 21 sites based on community importance and ecological need.

“With today’s investment, we will be able to pass these lands to future generations in better shape than we find them today,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said. “We’re thrilled to be able to put people to work to benefit wildlife habitat, clean water and the overall health and productivity of our public lands.”

People can get more information on the restorations and sites at BLM's Restoration Landscapes website.

