EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LeBron James, who is a wine connoisseur, said his 11-year-old and 14-year-old sons also drink wine.

“Yeah, that’s how mature they are," he said Tuesday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice at the team’s training facility.

“They’ll be driving next week, too," James added with a chuckle while drawing laughter from the media.

James said his children drink “whatever dad’s and mom’s having. Put it on me, though. Don’t put it on mom (Savannah). Put it on dad, put it on dad."

James made the remark after explaining that he doesn’t pick up anything about music or movies in the popular culture because he’s exposed to it thanks to his 14-year-old, LeBron James Jr., better known as “Bronny,’’ and his 11-year-old, Bryce. James and his wife also has a 3-year-old daughter, Zhuri

“You know, everything that they (James’ Lakers teammates) listen to or are watching these days, my 14-year-old and my 11-year-old are watching as well," James said.

