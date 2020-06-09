Launching in U.S. theaters, 'Tenet' tallies $20.2 million

With the majority of studios' top films delayed until 2021, the industry is experimenting with how to release its most expensive movies in the COVID-19 era.

NEW YORK — In a litmus test for American moviegoing in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas — more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months — or a reflection of drastically lowered standards for Hollywood's top blockbusters given the circumstances.

About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open; those in the country's top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. Those that are operating are limiting audiences to a maximum of 50% capacity to distance moviegoers from one another. “Tenet” played in 2,810 North American locations, about three-fourths of what most major releases typically launch in.

Warner Bros. declined to split up U.S. and Canadian box-office receipts. Theaters in Canada, where COVID-19 cases are much lower than in the U.S., began showing “Tenet” a week earlier. The film debuted stateside with nightly preview screenings Monday through Wednesday, and the official opening on Thursday. Warner Bros. included all of the above in its estimated gross Sunday, along with expected returns for Monday's Labor Day.

“Tenet” opened stronger in China. It debuted there with $30 million in ticket sales from Friday to Monday. Overall internationally, “Tenet” has exceeded expectations. In two weeks of release, its overseas total is $126 million, with a global tally thus far of $146.2 million.

Warner Bros. has emphasized that the usual opening weekend calculus is out the window. Few onlookers felt it was possible to gauge how “Tenet” would open. The film, which cost $200 million to make and at least $100 million to market, will need to get close to $500 million to break even.

In the film's favor: It currently has the big screen almost entirely to itself. Some multiplexes played “Tenet” as much as 100 times over the weekend. And with little on the horizon, Warner Bros. is counting on a long run for “Tenet.”

Not in the film's favor: Audiences didn't love Nolan's latest time-bender. Moviegoers gave the thriller, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, a “B” CinemaScore, the lowest grade for a Nolan release since 2006's “The Prestige.”

Hollywood is watching closely. With the majority of the studios' top productions delayed until next year, the industry is experimenting with how to release its most expensive movies in the COVID-era. The Walt Disney Co. this weekend also debut its $200 million live-action “Mulan” remake, but did so as a $30 purchase for Disney+ subscribers.

Disney on Sunday didn't share digital returns for “Mulan" — a practice that's been common among streaming companies and previous anticipated VOD releases like Universal's “Trolls World Tour” and Disney's own “Hamilton.” But “Mulan” is also playing in theaters in some overseas territories. It began with $5.9 million in Thailand, Taiwan, the Middle East, Singapore and Malaysia. Next week, it debuts theatrically in its more important market: China.

The release of “Tenet” was also hotly debated, given the health risks associated with indoor gatherings. Several prominent film critics said they wouldn't review “Tenet” over ethical concerns.