Latina Equal Pay Day: What does this day mean?

Latina Equal Pay Day lands on Thursday, Oct. 21, this year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Latina Equal Pay Day is the estimated amount of days Latinas have to work into the new year to make what white, non-Hispanic men made at the end of the previous year, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls explains.

The day lands on Thursday, Oct. 21, this year.

According to Equal Pay Today, Latinas usually earn only 57 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men and will have to work nearly 11 additional months to match the pay of a white man.

This imbalance of pay doesn't only hurt Latinas, but also the families and communities they support, Equal Pay Today said.

Latina Equal Pay Day is the final "Equal Pay Day" of the year with Mom's Equal Pay Day, LGBTQIA+ Equal Pay Day, Black Women's Equal Pay Day and Native American Women's Equal Pay Day coming before.

Mar. 24 was All Women's Equal Pay Day, which was officially established in 1996 "as a public awareness event to illustrate the gap between men's and women's wages," the National Committee on Pay Equity explains.