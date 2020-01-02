LOS ANGELES — Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended.

On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.

The Lakers playing their first game since the crash on Sunday, were wearing a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were emblazoned on the court.

A large crowd of fans had continued to gather outside Staples Center to express their grief before the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fans on one side of the arena were wearing shirts with Bryant’s No. 8 while other side was wearing No. 24.

A tribute video was played prior to tip off.

The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant hangs in the rafters during a moment of silence prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

AP

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP