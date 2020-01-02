LOS ANGELES — Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended.
On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.
The Lakers playing their first game since the crash on Sunday, were wearing a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were emblazoned on the court.
A large crowd of fans had continued to gather outside Staples Center to express their grief before the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Fans on one side of the arena were wearing shirts with Bryant’s No. 8 while other side was wearing No. 24.
A tribute video was played prior to tip off.
RELATED: 'Kobe is LA': Blazers in LA for first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant's death
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant starts fund for other families lost in Kobe helicopter crash
RELATED: 'Mamba 4 Life': LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring Kobe Bryant
RELATED: Breathtaking mural on Filipino basketball court honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna