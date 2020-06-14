Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., has died in a car accident, according to reports from The Tennessean and WKRN.

Citing highway police, both news outlets reported that 27-year-old Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 79 near Antioch Road in Tennessee, which crossed a median and rolled over.

The SUV, which was towing a boat, traveled across the northbound lanes before stopping, according to the reports.

Dunning's 29-year-old husband Tyler Dunning was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reports said.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.