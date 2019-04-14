Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has released 15 years of tax returns, including her returns for 2018, and the California senator reports that she and her husband had a federal tax bill of about $700,000 on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.

The documents released Sunday provide the fullest picture of her finances as she pursues a White House bid.

Harris reported an income of about $157,000 in 2018 from her job as a senator, as well as about $320,000 in net income as a writer; a book she wrote was published earlier this year. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million working as an attorney.

Harris is the latest Democratic presidential contender to release her taxes. President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to release his since the 2016 presidential campaign, when he became the first nominee in decades to buck the tradition of disclosure. House Democrats are pressing for access to Trump's tax returns, which would give lawmakers far greater insight into the president's business dealings and potential conflicts of interest, as they exercise their oversight role.

Harris and her husband gave a small portion of their income — often about 1% or 2% a year — to charitable causes. Harris reported no charitable contributions some years when she was California's attorney general.

The Democrats who are running for president in 2020 have released their tax returns to varying degrees.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York released her 2018 tax return in late March and urged her colleagues to do the same. She was the first Democratic candidate to do so. Gillibrand has released her returns annually since 2012. That year, she released her returns dating back to 2007.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts released a decade of her tax returns, as well as her 2018 returns.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar this month released 12 years of tax returns, dating to 2006, when she first became a candidate for federal office.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who released just one year of tax returns when he ran for president in 2016, said more than a month ago that he would release a decade's worth of returns. He and his campaign have said they will release his tax returns by Monday's tax filing deadline.