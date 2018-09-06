Justify has won the Belmont Stakes going wire to wire to become the 13th Triple Crown champion in history and second since 2015.

The overwhelming favorite gives trainer Bob Baffert his second Triple Crown winner, following American Pharoah’s triumph in 2015 that ended a 37-year drought. Baffert is the second trainer to have multiple Triple Crown champions. He now holds the record with 15 wins in Triple Crown races, one more than D. Wayne Lukas.

Gronkowski was second.

With veteran jockey Mike Smith, Justify beat a field of nine contenders that included Bravazo, who was second in the Preakness, over the 1½-mile race.

In contrast to the first two legs of the Triple Crown series, Saturday’s Belmont was run under ideal conditions. Justify won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness over sloppy tracks after heavy showers.

Owned by China Horse Club International, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farm, Justify improved his record to 6-0.

