LAS VEGAS — A jury in Las Vegas rejected former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid's lawsuit against an exercise band maker he blamed for injuries including blindness in one eye suffered in January 2015.

After eight days of civil trial testimony, the eight-member jury deliberated about an hour before declaring Friday that Reid never proved the device he used that day was a TheraBand made by Ohio-based Hygenic Corp.

Jurors never saw the actual exercise band because Reid's son disposed of it soon after Reid was injured.

Reid testified the stretchy device slipped from his grasp, and he fell and was seriously injured.

The 79-year-old former Democratic Party leader and wife, Landra Gould, weren't in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

Their lawyer, James Wilkes II, says he respects the jury's decision.